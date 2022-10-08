Prohibited funding case: PTI challenges FIA raids in Islamabad High Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday challenged Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s inquiry in prohibited funding case at Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI through Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee filed petition in the IHC pleaded the court to prevent interior ministry secretary, FIA director general and prosecution to conduct raids to arrest PTI leaders.

The petition noted that FIA conducted a raid on Saifullah Sarwar Nayazee’s house and harassed him.

The party termed the action ‘beyond the law’ and emphasized that it must be stopped.

It is also stated that PTI received foreign funding after due diligence.

The petitioner said the ruling alliance was unable to compete PTI on political ground owing to which it has resorted to such unlawful action.