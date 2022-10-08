Senior GB minister returns after successful negotiations with abductors

Gilgit Baltistan Senior Provincial Minister Colonel (retd) Abaidullah Baig was released hours after he was abducted by local militants on Friday evening.

Government sources on Saturday confirmed that Ubaidullah was abducted by the fighters of a local militant group from near Babusar Top.

He was later released after eight-hour-long negotiations between the militants and the government.

The government also gave assurance to the local militant commander that they will implement the agreement signed with them, the local sources said.

Col. Abaidullah has reached his home.

The militant group had blocked the main arteries connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan to press for their demands. During this, Baig along with his son was traveling back to Gilgit when he got stuck in traffic due to the protest.

When the protesters realized that he is a senior minister in the GB government, they detained him and refused to release him unless their demands are met.

The local militants demanded the release of their jailed compatriots and the rerun of missing persons.