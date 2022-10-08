Pakistan’s first national program for mentally-challenged children ready: Health ministry

Pakistan’s first program for children with autism and mental disorders has been prepared for enhancing inclusivity on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, the spokesperson for the ministry of health stated on Saturday.

While detailing the program, Patel has said the health ministry will help in setting up centers for minors suffering from autism and mental disorders in all four provinces as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The minister said the Ministry of Health will establish a modern autism center in Islamabad for children, where they will be imparted education alongside medical attention.

Speaking on the occasion, he added that legislation will be passed in the national assembly for the protection of children suffering from autism and mental disorders.

He also instructed the administration to collect data on children with autism and mental disorders through a nationwide survey.

“United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to extend help and facilities to special needs children.