Pakistan ‘brand of fearless cricket’ impresses Shahid Afridi

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was impressed with the Men in Green’s victory against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi said that Pakistan played the fearless cricket during the match.

“Excellent win boys, and the plans worked in our favor. Congrats Babar Azam and kudos to Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf,” Afridi tweeted.

“Today, I saw the brand of fearless cricket much more than past. Well done PCB and team,” he added.

Captain Babar Azam’s half-century inspired Pakistan to their second win in the Twenty20 international tri-series, coasting past New Zealand by six wickets.

Azam rode his luck in reaching 79 off 53 balls as his team took command of the series following their opening 21-run win over Bangladesh on Friday.

All three sides are using the week-long tournament at Hagley Oval to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

New Zealand’s 147-8 after winning the toss looked inadequate and Azam’s knock took away any prospect of victory, steering the tourists to 149-4 with 10 balls to spare.