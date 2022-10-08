Hafeez unhappy with Shadab, Nawaz promotion

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez believes that the promotion of all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will bring temporary success to the team.

The duo made viral contributions with the bat as Pakistan clinched the second T20I of the tri-series against New Zealand on Saturday.

However, the former Pakistan all-rounder expressed his concerns in a tweet stating that the move will only put more pressure and doubts in the minds of the already struggling middle-order.

Promotion of @76Shadabkhan at no 4 & @mnawaz94 at no 5 can give short term success but wil put more pressure & doubts in the minds of middle order batters. Why they r there for??? If no confidence on them then why they r with the team?? Middle order wil remain an issue… #PAKvNZ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 8, 2022

Pakistan’s middle-order batters are currently struggling to get some runs under their belts. They had a disappointing run during the Asia Cup and the recently concluded seven-match T20I series against England.

In today’s game, Shadab and Nawaz were promoted up the order, which turned out to be fruitful for the Men in Green.

Shadab scored 22-ball 34 while batting at the fourth spot, meanwhile, Nawaz looked rusty for his 19-ball 16.

Haider Ali, who was struggling to score runs, came at number six and smacked 10 off just two balls, which may help him, regain his confidence back. Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali didn’t get the opportunity with the bat in the game.