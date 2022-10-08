Mobile phone service suspended in parts of Karachi
There have been reports of mobile phone services being suspended in parts of Karachi.
When contacted, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the mobile phone services have been suspended at the request of the federal government.
The decision was taken as part of security measures taken on account of 11th and 12th Rabiul Awwal.
The service will remain suspended on Sunday as well, the PTA said.
Earlier this week, the Sindh government decided to impose a targeted ban on pillion riding in the province on 12th Rabiul Awwal (Sunday, October 9).
In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the Sindh Inspector General of Police recommended imposing a ban on pillion riding in the wake of recent terror threats and growing criminal activity in the region ahead of the Chup Tazia (Rabiul Awwal 8) on October 5 and on Eid Miladun Nabi (Rabiul Awwal 12) on October 9.
In this regard, the Sindh home department directed to impose a ban on pillion riding on October 5 and October 8, and October 9, with specific prohibitions in different areas.
|Karachi Range
|S.no
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Central
|11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole area of district central
|2
|West
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole area of district west
|3
|East
|8th, 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Karachi
|4
|South Zone
|8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|District South, city and Kemari entire district
|Hyderabad Range
|S.no
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Hyderabad
|8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Entire district
|Larkana Range
|S.no
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Larkana
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city Bakrani city Dokeri city and Bdeh city
|2
|Kamber
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Kamber and shehdadkot city
|3
|Shikarpur
|–
|4
|Jacobabad
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Jacobabad city, Thal city, Garhi Khairo city
|5
|Kashmore
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Kashmor and Kandhkot
|MirPurkhas Range
|District
|Duration
|S.no
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Mirpurkhan
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Mirpurkhas town
|S.B Abad Range
|**District **
|**Duration **
|1
|SBA
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|City Nawabshah
|2
|Sanghar
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Entire District
|Sukkur Range
|**District **
|Duration
|Area
|1
|Sukkur
|11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole district Sukkur
|2
|Khairpur
|8th to 12th Rabi-ul Awal
|Whole district Khairpur
|3
|Ghotki
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole district Ghotki