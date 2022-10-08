Watch Live
Mobile phone service suspended in parts of Karachi

Zaheer Ali Khan Oct 08, 2022
There have been reports of mobile phone services being suspended in parts of Karachi.

When contacted, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the mobile phone services have been suspended at the request of the federal government.

The decision was taken as part of security measures taken on account of 11th and 12th Rabiul Awwal.

The service will remain suspended on Sunday as well, the PTA said.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government decided to impose a targeted ban on pillion riding in the province on 12th Rabiul Awwal (Sunday, October 9).

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the Sindh Inspector General of Police recommended imposing a ban on pillion riding in the wake of recent terror threats and growing criminal activity in the region ahead of the Chup Tazia (Rabiul Awwal 8) on October 5 and on Eid Miladun Nabi (Rabiul Awwal 12) on October 9.

In this regard, the Sindh home department directed to impose a ban on pillion riding on October 5 and October 8, and October 9, with specific prohibitions in different areas.

Karachi Range
S.no District Duration Areas
1 Central 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole area of district central
2 West 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole area of district west
3 East 8th, 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Karachi
4 South Zone 8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal District South, city and Kemari entire district
Hyderabad Range
S.no District Duration Areas
1 Hyderabad 8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Entire district
Larkana Range
S.no District Duration Areas
1 Larkana 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city Bakrani city Dokeri city and Bdeh city
2 Kamber 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Kamber and shehdadkot city
3 Shikarpur
4 Jacobabad 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Jacobabad city, Thal city, Garhi Khairo city
5 Kashmore 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Kashmor and Kandhkot
MirPurkhas Range District Duration
S.no District Duration Areas
1 Mirpurkhan 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Mirpurkhas town
S.B Abad Range **District ** **Duration **
1 SBA 12th Rabi-ul-Awal City Nawabshah
2 Sanghar 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Entire District
Sukkur Range **District ** Duration Area
1 Sukkur 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Whole district Sukkur
2 Khairpur 8th to 12th Rabi-ul Awal Whole district Khairpur
3 Ghotki 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Whole district Ghotki
