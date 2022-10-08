Mobile phone service suspended in parts of Karachi

There have been reports of mobile phone services being suspended in parts of Karachi.

When contacted, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the mobile phone services have been suspended at the request of the federal government.

The decision was taken as part of security measures taken on account of 11th and 12th Rabiul Awwal.

The service will remain suspended on Sunday as well, the PTA said.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government decided to impose a targeted ban on pillion riding in the province on 12th Rabiul Awwal (Sunday, October 9).

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the Sindh Inspector General of Police recommended imposing a ban on pillion riding in the wake of recent terror threats and growing criminal activity in the region ahead of the Chup Tazia (Rabiul Awwal 8) on October 5 and on Eid Miladun Nabi (Rabiul Awwal 12) on October 9.

In this regard, the Sindh home department directed to impose a ban on pillion riding on October 5 and October 8, and October 9, with specific prohibitions in different areas.