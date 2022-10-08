Tesla to collaborate with Pakistan’s NUST Formula Electric Racing Team

Formula Electric Racing NUST (FERN) continues to make waves in the technological and automotive worlds by consistently achieving significant milestones.

The group of bright young people has brought Tesla on board as an innovative partner, which is a promising development. This is one of the team’s most significant international accomplishments.

The collaboration will provide FERN with technical assistance, technology sharing, and critical components for the development of electric vehicles (EVs) from a global EV pioneer.

With this achievement, FERN is now the first and only educational institute to work collaboratively with one of the world’s most recognizable names in the automotive industry.

FERN has been a dominant force in both the annual Formula Student competitions and a number of other competitions.

The team has a consistent record of finishing in top positions in every international competition in which they compete.

The team is currently developing several in-house components that will be integrated into future iterations of the vehicle. FERN’s consistent hard work and dedication are a source of national pride.