Opening courts on Sundays: Who all benefited from IHC’s after office-hour policy

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was criticized for opening the court on the night of April 9 amid developments that led to the ouster of then prime minister Imran Khan.

Later on, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had to explain the court’s decision to work overtime.

The policy of hearing urgent cases after office hours, however, was not new. It was introduced during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Since then, hundreds of urgent cases of urgent nature have been heard during court holidays and after work hours.

During PTI’s four-year tenure, various political leaders have benefited from this policy.

Imran khan objected when the court heard Nawaz Sharif’s case on Saturday but Imran himself was given protective bail on Sunday.

In fact, the court was open for PTI leaders even on the Eid holiday.

According to a report, the court has so far heard around 759 cases after office hours.