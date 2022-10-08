Rawalpindi court issues Rana Sanaullah’s non-bailable arrest warrants
He failed to appear before anti-corruption Punjab
The court of special magistrate Rawalpindi has issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
The warrants were issued on Saturday. According to reports, the warrants were issued for failing to appear before the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab for the inquiry.
Rawalpindi RPO Imran Ahmar said that the warrant against the interior minister is a routine procedure. He denied sending any team to arrest Sanaullah.
It’s an anti-corruption case and Punjab police have nothing to do with it, RPO Ahmar said.