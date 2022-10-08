Whatsapp prevents users from taking screenshots

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a new self-destructing media screenshot-blocking feature that will soon be accessible on the app. Some app beta testers now have access to the functionality.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has published a new version of its view once media for selected beta users has built-in screenshot blocking.

When you try to take screenshots of view once media in the current WhatsApp beta, a toast warning appears saying, “Can’t capture screenshot due to security rules.”

Using a third-party program or extension to circumvent this security restriction will also fail. You will get a black screenshot as a result.

Similarly, recording the screen when opening a view once media is not possible. However, unlike Snapchat, WhatsApp does not notify the sender of the media that the receiver attempted to grab a screenshot.

For the time being, WhatsApp has made the new self-destructing media viewer with screenshot blocking available to select Android testers using v2.22.22.3 or later.

Before the function is made available to the general public, it will be subjected to a larger beta test in the following weeks.