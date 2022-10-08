PM recalls ravaging October 8 earthquake

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter on Saturday to share his grief while reminiscing about the earthquake of October 8, 2005 which had claimed thousands of lives in Azad Kashmir.

At least 87,350 people had lost their lives and 138,000 were injured in the unfortunate natural disaster that wreaked havoc in the northern part of the country 17 years ago.

Around 13.5 million people were also left homeless by the earthquake.

Recollecting the disaster, the premier said October 8 “is one of the darkest days in our nation’s history”.

He added that it brings back the heart-wrenching memories of the earthquake of 2005.

The prime minister further said that the massive loss of life people suffered continues to sadden everyone to this day.

He prayed the departed souls may rest in eternal peace.

A magnitude 7.6 quake shook the country in 2005, leveling several parts of Azad Kashmir and other parts of Pakistan. The elevation had affected relief operations significantly leaving the death toll way above 80,000.