Prohibited funding case: Court sends Hamid Zaman on two-day physical remand

The District Court of Lahore on Saturday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder member Hamid Zaman to be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a two-day physical remand in the prohibited funding case.

The FIA produced the PTI founding member before the district court today after he was taken into custody by the agency from his office located on Waris Road in Lahore on Friday for his alleged involvement in the PTI prohibited funding case.

Zaman was presented before the Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk.

The agency said that it is investigating Zaman for his involvement in the foreign funding case. The PTI received funds from foreign sources in its bank accounts.

Prohibited funding case

In August, a three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies in sheer violation of the Constitution and laws. The electoral body named at least 35 non-Pakistani nationals — many with Indian origin names — and over 350 companies that provided funds to the PTI by 2014.

Following the verdict by the ECP, the FIA launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams will carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials say the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other financial institutions.

The five teams will be supervised by a main team at the FIA headquarters.