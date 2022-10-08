City court orders KMC to submit reply in Shadman Nullah deaths case

A city court has ordered the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to submit a reply in the case claiming callous negligence of the administration resulting in the death of two persons during torrential rains in Karachi.

The magistrate asked the metropolitan entity as well as others nominated in the case to submit a reply by October 24.

The man who survived the unfortunate incident has filed a claim of Rs110.5 million against the KMC for the dilapidated thoroughfare and open storm drain that resulted in the death of his wife and child.

On July 17, a biker namely Danish lost his balance during battering rain in Shadman Sector 14-A, which led him to slip into the uncovered storm drain along with his family.

Onlookers were able to save the man but failed to fish out his wife and six-week-old child on time resulting in their deaths.

Later, the rescuers arrived on the scene and recovered the corpse of the woman but failed in finding the deceased infant.

The incident sparked social media outrage against the district administration for their apathy.

The victim has now claimed compensation through the city court for the unfortunate incident that occurred due to the negligence of district authorities.