New Zealand opt to bat against Pakistan

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in match-two of the tri-series Saturday.

Pakistan won their opening fixture against Bangladesh thanks to brilliant batting from Mohammad Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten 78 off 5 deliveries.

The last time these teams met, Asif Ali played a blinder to take Pakistan home in a tricky chase. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi could become the second man and first male spinner to reach 100 T20I wickets. He starts the series on 99 wickets.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi