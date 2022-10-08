Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of New Zealand T20I

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir has been ruled out from the ongoing tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirm Saturday.

Moreover, pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are also not available for the second game of the series due to illness.

According to the PCB spokesperson, Usman Qadir sustained a thumb fracture while fielding in the match against England.

“He is rested for three weeks which will be completed on 16th October,” he added.

Moreover, he said that Husnain and Naseem are suffering from a viral illness. “Both are not available for today’s match against New Zealand.”

Pakistan are going to play the second match of the series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch.

The Men in Green, earlier, beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their opening match of the series at the same venue, thanks to Rizwan’s 50-ball 78 and superb bowling by pacers.