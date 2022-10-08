Pakistan condemns Hindutva extremism against Muslims in India

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the latest incidents of violence and hostility perpetrated by Hindutva extremists against Muslims in India, during the recent Hindu festivals of Navratri and Dussehra.

In a statement issued by the foreign office, the spokesperson said that the incident was yet another manifestation of the ‘saffron terror’ that has been sweeping India over the past decade and had deeply permeated the Indian society.

Videos circulating on social media showed Muslim boys strung up on poles and then beaten ruthlessly by the RSS zealots. The victims were accused of pelting a festival site with stones.

The foreign office called the entire incident “horrific”.

“Equally disturbing is the razing of houses belonging to Muslim families in Madhya Pradesh,” it said, adding that there were also baseless allegations of hurling stones at holy Hindu sites.

“While violence against Muslims has become a norm in today’s India, the situation becomes exceedingly alarming during the religious festivals.”

The foreign office said that there has been a terrifying rise in Islamophobia within India which was a “distressing consequence” of the BJP-RSS government’s pursuit of the majoritarian ‘Hindutva’ agenda and its overt support of anti-Islam and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

“India’s veneer of so-called ‘secularism’ has been completely lifted and has laid bare its true face of an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’, where Muslims are perpetually targeted, tormented and marginalized,” it said.

Islamabad called on New Delhi to take decisive action against fundamentalist-Hindu elements for fomenting communal violence and hatred against Muslims.

“Rather than extending blanket impunity to these elements, Indian government must take demonstrable steps to curb the ever-rising tide of Islamophobia in India and ensure that Muslims are not victimized for their faith,” the foreign office said.

Pakistan also called on the international community, particularly the United Nations and its human rights machinery to take cognizance of the rapidly deteriorating situation of Islamophobia in India and hold India accountable for its failure in ensuring the security and well-being of its Muslim citizens.