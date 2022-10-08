Federal interior ministry asks ECP to postpone by-polls

The federal interior ministry on Friday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone by-elections for multiple national assembly seats for another 90 days, citing uncertain situation in the country in which security would be neigh impossible.

In a letter sent to the ECP, the interior ministry referred to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) impending ‘true independence’ march and attempts to overthrow the government.

A political party wants to besiege Islamabad from October 12 to October 17, the ministry told the ECP.

It added that to foil this attempt, the federal government has deployed a substantially large contingent of security forces in Islamabad.

Interior ministry further highlighted that the country’s security forces were already busy in rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas. To deploy these forces to maintain security for by-polls would not be possible

They thus requested the ECP to exercise its constitutional power and postpone the by-elections, and cited the action taken by the poll body to postpone local bodies elections and by-elections numerous times in the past.

Earlier, the Sindh government had asked the ECP to postpone local government elections in the province owing to the flood situation.