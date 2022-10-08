Watch Live
Federal interior ministry asks ECP to postpone by-polls

Argues uncertain political condition contributing to situation where enforcement of law and order is not possible
Zulqarnain Iqbal Oct 08, 2022
The federal interior ministry on Friday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone by-elections for multiple national assembly seats for another 90 days, citing uncertain situation in the country in which security would be neigh impossible.

In a letter sent to the ECP, the interior ministry referred to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) impending ‘true independence’ march and attempts to overthrow the government.

A political party wants to besiege Islamabad from October 12 to October 17, the ministry told the ECP.

It added that to foil this attempt, the federal government has deployed a substantially large contingent of security forces in Islamabad.

Interior ministry further highlighted that the country’s security forces were already busy in rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas. To deploy these forces to maintain security for by-polls would not be possible

They thus requested the ECP to exercise its constitutional power and postpone the by-elections, and cited the action taken by the poll body to postpone local bodies elections and by-elections numerous times in the past.

Earlier, the Sindh government had asked the ECP to postpone local government elections in the province owing to the flood situation.

