Leaks prove ‘Mir Sadiq, Mir Jaffar’ was Imran’s smokescreen to hide conspiracy, says Maryam

Fresh audio leaks of former prime minister Imran Khan have proven that the use of terms such as ‘Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq’ was nothing but a smokescreen discredit detractors and political opponents to hide his true conspiracy and that there can be no dialogue with him.

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while speaking with journalists in London on Friday.

Maryam, who had arrived in London on Thursday night and was reunited with her family after four years, had earlier in the day attended a party summit alongside her father, party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media afterwards, she said that she was sympathetic towards those who never believed in the PTI chairman’s pile of lies, adding that the former prime minister lacked ethical values and was making a fool of the nation.

In the leaked audios, she said that they had completely exposed Imran’s hypocrisy and hubris before the public.

“Imran Khan hatched a conspiracy and branded people as Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq to hide it,” she said, adding that “He must ask himself who should be called as Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq after the exposed by audio leaks.”

Having survived on crutches, Maryam believed that Imran was now trying to find a fresh pair of crutches and was looking to cut a deal.

“Iman does not believe in politics but crutches,” she said.

Calling him a “foreign-funded anarchist”, she said the PTI chief was a slave of international conspirators and had been launched to spread chaos in the country.

Accosting him of not believing in dialogue and collecting money from conspirators sitting outside the country, she all but ruled out dialogue with the former prime minister.

We cannot let him play with the lives of 220 million people of Pakistan, she said.

“Imran Khan claimed himself to be a believer in the state of Madina, but, behind closed doors, he acts against it,” she said.

“He manufactured lies against the PML-N, and now he cannot provide any proof,” she said.

Talking about the latest leak about the horse-trading of parliamentarians, she accused Imran of building the market for horse trading.

Accusing Imran of always playing dirty, Maryam said that this was the first time he had been apprehended.

“Everyone knows who launched him in 2011, and everybody knows who was behind the 2014 rally in Islamabad, as it was difficult to take the lead against Nawaz Sharif in the 2018 election,” she said.

“Everyone knows what happened in Balochistan, how they changed the regime in Balochistan but isn’t horse-trading profane?” she asked.