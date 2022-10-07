Audio leaks: In new clip, Imran asks party members to ‘ratchet up pressure’ on defecting MNAs for VONC

It seems as if audio leaks from the inner sanctums of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) camps are coming thick and fast, with the latest leak containing a conversation with his core committee of the party and plans how to ‘ratchet up pressure’ around the cypher on those parliamentarians going to vote in the no-confidence motion against Imran and to ‘spoon feed’ ideas into minds of the public to capture their imagination.

In the fresh audio, leaked on Friday evening, Imran can be seen discussing how to further capitalize on the diplomatic cable – cypher.

The committee members – of those heard – included party members Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari.

The conversation indicates that it was recorded much after the cypher was first disclosed by Imran in a public gathering towards the end of March.

In the conversation, Imran contends that public pressure has started to build over the cypher and that it needs to be ratcheted up further.

“We have to get the pressure so high so that any one going for the vote [of no confidence] on Sunday (April 9) would think twice and be branded for life they vote [against me,]” he says.

He further tells party members that they need to “spoon feed” ideas to the public so that their imaginations around it can be captured and develop sentiments against the opposition.

At this, Asad Umar reacted by saying that the matter of the letter should have been raised at least a week, 10 days before it was made public.

Imran can be heard saying that the public is on their side and that they have to fire them up more to build pressure and to continue pushing the issue of Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs.

Shireen Mazari, however, says that the matter is having an international impact, with China issuing a statement on the matter, condemning the US.

Imran adds that the next 48 hours are critical.

The leak follows another leak which came to light on Friday morning in which Imran can be heard suggesting he can ‘buy’ five lawmakers ahead of the all-important vote.