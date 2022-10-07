Bilawal in Berlin: Nuclear weapons ‘absolutely not an option for anyone anywhere in the world’

Foreign Minister Bilwal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the the significance of close ties between Pakistan and Germany as he reminded that Pakistan continues to suffer from a cataclysmic climate catastrophe.

He said this while addressing a joint press conference with his German counterpart Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Friday.

Bilawal is currently on an official two-day visit to Germany on the invitation of Berlin.

During the news conference, Bilawal highlighted that the unprecedented floods had impacted nearly 33 million, or around 40% of Germany’s population while putting over 140,000 square kilometers under water - around half the size of Germany.

Besides hoping to consolidate and expand bilateral relations with Germany, the visit will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with an important member of the European Union and share our perspective on climate induced floods in Pakistan and regional and global issues.

In addition to meeting Foreign Minister Baerbock, the Bilawal will meet with other dignitaries and interact with the media.

Focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for our students to pursue higher education and a major investment partner.

The foreign minister’s visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany.