Weekend watch: Netflix secretly releases Laal Singh Chaddha on streaming platform

Just two months after it came out in theaters in August, Laal Singh Chaddha has been secretly added to the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Aamir Khan, who plays the lead role in the movie, had said that the movie would eventually become available on streaming services, but at least six months after its release in cinemas.

But it seems no one sent Netflix that memo.

Earlier this week, Netflix India shared the film’s poster on Twitter and wrote, “Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!”

Before its release, Laal Singh Chaddha received massive backlash and even faced calls for boycott.

Considered to be one of the year’s biggest releases of Bollywood for 2022, all those expectations were dashed at the box office where the movie had a lackluster performance.

Along with Aamir Khan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in crucial roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha was made by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. It was directed by Advait Chandan and had a script written by Atul Kulkarni.