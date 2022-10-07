Attracting US foreign investment govt’s top priority: Dar tells US envoy

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

During the meeting on Friday, Dar said that attracting the US foreign investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority.

The minister said that the PML-N led government is focusing on creating a business friendly environment for foreign investors.

Dar said that the two countries enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi- dimensional relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

He also briefed the American ambassador about the devastations caused by the recent floods in the country.

The minister highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

Donald Blome extended sympathy on the destruction caused by the floods and support of his govt.

The US envoy underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programs of the government.

Blome extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between the US and Pakistan.

Dar while thanking the US Ambassador reiterated the incumbent government’s desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.