Downgraded rating can’t stop rupee’s march against dollar

A downgraded rating by credit ratings agency Moody’s failed to impact rupee’s march against the US dollar as it appreciated to Rs219.92.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, the rupee appreciated by 0.92% in the interbank market.

The data showed that the rupee gained around Rs2.02 on Friday, the last day of the trading week.

Hvaing closed in the interbank market on Thursday at Rs221.94, the dollar lost further ground on Friday to close at Rs219.92.

Over the course of the week, the rupee has gained Rs7.37. Since Fedearal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s return, the rupee has gained around Rs19.73.