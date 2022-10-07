Videos » Game Set Match LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | 7th Oct 2022 LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | 7th Oct 2022 Oct 07, 2022 LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | 7th Oct 2022 Recommended Season of audio leaks: Did Imran Khan try to buy loyalties of MNAs Nida stars as Pakistan beat India first time in Women’s Asia Cup Can RRR still bag an Oscar? Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistan squad, schedule for New Zealand tri-series WATCH: How a prank landed this Pakistani TikTok star in legal trouble Faster than 5G: ‘Surprised’ netizens comment on birth of Bakhtawar’s second child