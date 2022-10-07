Can RRR still bag an Oscar?
One of the highest-grossing films at the global box office from India has been nominated for the Oscars, submitting applications in 14 general categories.
The Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer had been rejected as the official entry of India for the Oscars, but the makers of RRR are pushing the film in 14 categories under “For Your Consideration” (FYC) campaign.
The official Twitter handle for the movie posted on Thursday that they have applied to Oscars in the general category.
Since its release earlier this year, RRR has gained a cult following across the globe.
Nominated in categories
The film has been nominated in the following categories:
Best Picture – DVV Danayya
Best Actor –Juniors NTR
Best actor – Ram Charan
Best supporting actor – Alia Bhatt
Best supporting actor – Ajay Devgan
Best Original Director – SS Rajamouli
Best Screenplay
Best Original Song – Naatu Naatu
Best Original Score
Best Costume Design
Best Editing
Best Sound
Best Production Design
Best VFX
Recently, RRR was screened at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as a part of the Beyond Fest.
SS Rajamouli also shared a video from the screening on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film, and I were enormous. Thank you, USA.”
RRR, which was released on March 24, is a “fictitious story, set in the 1920s, based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.”