Audio leaks: We accepted ours, Imran Khan should own his, says Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had owned the leaked audio involving the party leaders now Imran Khan should also own his leaked audio conversation.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad. His statement came soon after alleged audio of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan leaked online wherein he could be heard talking about buying the loyalties of the members national assembly.

The minister said that Imran khan is trying to break the nation with his hate speeches and the nation has to see his real face.

Imran Khan is being exposed with each leaked audio and those between the age of 18 and 25 don’t even realize who they are supporting.

He is taking oath from his followers over his Haqeeqi Azaadi March but Imran himself does not know the real meaning of Haqeeqi Azaadi, Sanaullah said.

The minister said that the government is considering two plans to stop the PTI’s long march. Our plans will be implemented the day Imran announces his long march, he added.

What’s in the latest alleged leaked audio of Imran Khan

Imran Khan: This is your misunderstanding that the number game has been over.

Imran Khan: These numbers are not like this, don’t think this thing is over because 48 hours from now on is a long, long time. Many things are happening.

Imran Khan: I am playing many cards that can’t be made public.

Imran Khan: I am buying five [MNAs]. I have five. I have to send out a message that these five are very important.

Imran Khan: And tell him, if he could get us five more then the total would be 10. This game is in our hands.

Imran Khan: The nation is alarmed right now. People across the board want us to win anyhow, so don’t worry if it’s the right thing or not, whatever the tactic is, every single one that breaks away matters.