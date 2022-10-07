Joke of the year: Adnan Siddiqui trolled for claiming Salman Khan copied him

Adnan Siddiqui, in a recent Instagram post, has shared a still from Bigg Boss season 16 and called out veteran Bollywood actor Salman Khan for copying him.

Siddiqui, the host of the Bigg Boss-esque Tamasha on a local television channel, shared a glimpse of Bigg Boss 16 in which Salman Khan can be seen dining with contestants.

The post read, “For the first time Salman Khan having dinner with contestants and hosting ‘Weekend ka Waar’ inside the house, just like Adnan Siddiqui.”

Soon, the post went viral and netizens flooded the comments section, trolling the actor for his remarks.

Most of the users reminded how Siddiqui had copied the entire show but he chose to make a big deal out of a segment that Bigg Boss may have copied.

One of the users said that Salman Khan is only doing this on weekends. You used to do this everyday, rather two or three times a day, it was a bit ‘annoying’.

Another wrote that Pakistanis are copying them, so why should they not copy Pakistanis?

While many mocked the actor, others praised Tamasha and Siddiqui’s incredible hosting.

A user said, “I don’t understand why people are calling Tamsha a copy of Bigg Boss, many countries have similar shows like Big Brother.”

Another said that they really liked Tamasha as it’s a family show unlike Bigg Boss. The user also added that they are very excited for the second season of the show.

Umar Alam won the first season of reality TV show Tamasha.