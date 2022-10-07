Mohammad Rizwan shatters multiple records in Bangladesh T20I

Pakistan star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan continues to impress with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

The right-hander scored an unbeaten 78 off 50 deliveries to help Pakistan reach 167 against Bangladesh in the tri-series opener Friday.

After this match-saving knock, the number one ranked batter took his overall T20 runs tally in 2022 past 1,500.

With this feat, he joins Pakistan’s Babar Azam and West Indies legend Chris Gayle as only the third batter in the world to score 1,500 or more T20 runs in more than one calendar year.

Gayle had amassed 1,532 and 1,665 in 2012 and 2015, respectively while Babar had a total tally of 1,607 in 2019 and 1,779 in 2021.

Rizwan had scored a total of 2,036 runs last year, while he has now so far scored 1,519 runs this year.

Moreover, he also overtook Babar in the list of most aggregate runs after 58 T20I innings. The 30-year-old has scored 2,337 runs in 58 international innings, while Babar had 2,281 runs.

India’s Virat Kohli is third on the list with 2,012 runs from the initial 58 innings of his T20I career.

Apart from that, he also becomes the highest runs-scoring wicketkeeper-batter in T20I cricket. Of his 2,337 runs, the star player scored 2,196 runs as a wicket-keeper in T20Is.

He surpassed England captain Jos Buttler, who has scored 2,119 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter.