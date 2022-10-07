‘Such a shame’: T-Series accused of copying first look poster of Adipurush

Adipurush has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since the official teaser for the film was released. After a severe backlash on the teaser, the makers have been accused of copying the poster from an animation studio’s previous works.

Adipurush is an upcoming Bollywood Hindu mythological film, based on the Ramayana.

An animation studio called Vaanarsena Studios has claimed that the first look poster of the movie is a copy of its earlier works.

In an Instagram story, they wrote, “Such a shame T-Series films, should mention the original creator who developed the artwork.”

Photo: vaanarsenastudios/Instagram

The film has been heavily trolled on the internet for its poor quality of VFX despite the financial backing.

Fans are now noticing similarities between specific shots in the teaser and scenes from other Hollywood movies.

An internet user posted a video on YouTube, showing a side-by-side comparison of one of the scenes in Adipurush and The Legend of Tarzan.

Others compare a few of the stills from Adipurush’s teaser to Hollywood films and shows shots such as Game Of Thrones, Thor: Ragnarok, Aquaman and many others.

The film stars Baahubali actor Prabhas as Lord Ram – a Hindu God – and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan – a multiheaded demon-king in Hindu Mythology – in lead roles.

Prabhas, in an interview said that he thinks that Om Raut has designed Adipurush ‘so well’.

The Om Raut directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

The film will hit the theatres on January 12 next year.