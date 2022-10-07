NASA tests slingshot technique to launch satellites into space

NASA has partnered with a private spaceflight company “SpinLaunch” to test a novel technology for launching satellites into orbit using a sling shot-like launcher.

SpinLaunch claims its unique spinning mechanism may help reduce the cost and environmental effect of small satellite launches.

The collaboration is part of NASA’s “Flight Opportunities Program,” established over a decade ago to explore revolutionary new space technology.

The latest SpinLaunch is around 108ft (33 meters) wide and features a swiftly spinning arm. Once it has enough kinetic energy, this arm swiftly turns the item and tosses it out.

The slingshot now throws at the height of 25,000 feet (7,600 meters), but there are plans to further increase its abilities.

The CEO of Spinlaunch was optimistic about the innovative strategy of the company.

“What started as an innovative idea to make space more accessible has materialized into a technically mature and game-changing approach to launch,” said Jonathan Yaney, Founder and CEO of SpinLaunch.

“The data and insights collected from flight tests will be invaluable for Spin Launch. As we further the development of the Orbital Launch system, and for our customers who are looking to us to provide them with low-cost, high-cadence, sustainable access to space” he added.

Test Flight Official Video