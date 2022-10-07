No need to worry about Moody’s CAA-1 rating, says Ishaq Dar

**Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the people should not worry about the downgrading of credit ratings by Moody’s.

He was speaking to media outside the accountability court in Islamabad where he appeared in the assets beyond means case. Dar warned the global credit rating agency Moody on Friday for downgrading Pakistan’s sovereign credit ratings to CAA-1 without prior consultations with the country.

The minister argued that these ratings didn’t happen in a day but is a work of several months and once it’s there in the systems, it gets very hard to reverse it.

Dar said he is meeting Moody’s officials next week. If the agency doesn’t reverse the rating, he will give proper answer to each of the grounds on which Moody’s has downgraded Pakistan’s rating, he added.

There are three such rating agencies, one of which, according to the finance minister, has downgraded the UK.

Moreover, he said the ratings are for issuance of sukuk bonds and Pakistan is not going in that direction now.

Earlier, the credit agency, which is a member of a troika of global credit rating agencies that essentially determines a country’s international credit standing, stated that the main reasons for the most recent downgrade were increased government liquidity, external vulnerability risks and higher debt sustainability risks in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

In a statement issued by the federal finance ministry earlier on Thursday, it said that after Moody’s informed Pakistan of the rating action, the ministry said it held two meetings with the Moody’s team over the past 24 hours, sharing data and information to show a picture contradicting Moody’s rating action.

“Ministry of Finance strongly feels that the downgrading of Pakistan’s rating is not truly reflective of Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions,” the statement concluded.