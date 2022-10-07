‘Time is running out’: Fans express concern over Haider Ali’s decline

Rookie batter Haider Ali failed to deliver once again as he walked back to the dugout after scoring just six in the tri-series opener.

The right-handed batter, who had a promising start in his U-19 career, is not even a shadow of his younger version when he was given a proper run on the senior side.

Haider only scored 36 during the seven-match series between Pakistan and England, when he was given a proper run in Pakistan colours.

With T20 World Cup just around the corner, fans fear that the talented batter may lose his spot to Fakhar Zaman, who is in the travelling reserves, if he continues to fail.

Here is how they reacted:

Haider Ali is a great batsman I think he need power play 5 over no catches no out he always out on a catch that’s mean he is good batsman he will improve soon khushdil Dil say acha player ha Thora si improvement ki zarorat ha q k wo catches out hota ha bass — Muhammad Adeel (@adeelrxxj123) October 7, 2022

Feeling afraid Haider Ali might loose his natural flavour. He was a specialist opener in U19 and performed ruthlessly. However Haider had to be pushed to midorder in PSL and for Pakistan which is perhaps one reason we're not satisfied with the performance of Haider. #NZTriSeries — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 7, 2022

Haider Ali is Getting Out On Same Fashion in Every Other Innings.

Laken Kya Karain " Yahi To Qudrat Ka Nizam Hai"#PAKvsBAN — Maham Fatima (@Maham0fficial_2) October 7, 2022

Haider Ali is Running Out of Time. Hopefully Babar Azam Will Stick to like PCB is Sticking With Waste Of Money On Coaches.#PAKvsBAN — Maham Fatima (@Maham0fficial_2) October 7, 2022

Haider Ali khushdil shah are intentionally not performing just to give fakhar zaman a chance in wc squad, Pakistan is lucky to have such selfless players ❤️❤️ — Mustafa (@MustafaSays_) October 7, 2022

The middle-order crisis is only worsening for Pakistan with every game.



Since the Asia Cup, both Haider Ali and Asif Ali haven't passed 20. Iftikhar Ahmed does makes 20s but he takes as many balls.



Pakistan should try playing Shadab at #4 & Nawaz at #5.#BANvPAK #NZTriSeries — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) October 7, 2022

Me sacrificing my sleep to watch Babar scoring 22 on 25 balls and Haider Ali continuously failing while WC is just around the corner. Sigh #PAKvBAN — Phunsuk Wangdu (@bajredaasita) October 7, 2022