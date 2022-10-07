Watch Live
‘Time is running out’: Fans express concern over Haider Ali’s decline

Batter continues to struggle with the bat near T20 World Cup
Samaa Web Desk Oct 07, 2022
Photo: AFP

Rookie batter Haider Ali failed to deliver once again as he walked back to the dugout after scoring just six in the tri-series opener.

The right-handed batter, who had a promising start in his U-19 career, is not even a shadow of his younger version when he was given a proper run on the senior side.

Haider only scored 36 during the seven-match series between Pakistan and England, when he was given a proper run in Pakistan colours.

With T20 World Cup just around the corner, fans fear that the talented batter may lose his spot to Fakhar Zaman, who is in the travelling reserves, if he continues to fail.

Here is how they reacted:

