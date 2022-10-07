Eight Special Assistants to PM assigned portfolios
Eight of the Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Shehbaz Sharif has been assigned portfolios.
The Cabinet Division issued on Thursday a notification in this regard.
Here is the list of SAPM and their respective portfolios
-
Tasnim Qureshi – Special Assistant to PM on industries and Production
-
Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha – Special Assistant to PM on Water Resources
-
Faisal Karim Kundi – Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security
-
Mahesh Kumar – Special Assistant to PM on National Health
-
Sardar Saleem Haider – Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis.
-
Raza Rabbani Khar – Special Assistant to PM on Commerce
-
Meher Irshad Ahmad Sial – Special Assistant to PM on Inter-Provincial Coordination
-
Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan – Special Assistant to PM on Kashmir Affairs