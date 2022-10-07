Watch Live
Eight Special Assistants to PM assigned portfolios

Cabinet Division issued notification
Samaa Web Desk Oct 07, 2022
Eight of the Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Shehbaz Sharif has been assigned portfolios.

The Cabinet Division issued on Thursday a notification in this regard.

Here is the list of SAPM and their respective portfolios

  • Tasnim Qureshi – Special Assistant to PM on industries and Production

  • Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha – Special Assistant to PM on Water Resources

  • Faisal Karim Kundi – Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security

  • Mahesh Kumar – Special Assistant to PM on National Health

  • Sardar Saleem Haider – Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis.

  • Raza Rabbani Khar – Special Assistant to PM on Commerce

  • Meher Irshad Ahmad Sial – Special Assistant to PM on Inter-Provincial Coordination

  • Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan – Special Assistant to PM on Kashmir Affairs

