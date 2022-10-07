Seven of a family killed as fire erupts in Faisalabad’s Montgomery Market

At least seven of a family were killed when a fire erupted in a plaza located in Faisalabad’s Montgomery Market, SAMAA TV reported on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday due to a short circuit in the market. Subsequently. seven people were killed, including four children. All victims belonged to the same family.

Rescue officials said the first death occurred when a person jumped down to escape the fire and fell on the roof of the shop.

Three people were injured in the fire and were shifted to Allied Hospital for treatment.

According to rescue officials, several people were residing in the plaza, which caused more casualties.

The fire has since been completely brought under control and the cooling process is underway.