‘Music is divine, not sinful’: Natasha Baig on Abdullah Qureshi quitting industry

Singer Abdullah Qureshi announced on Thursday that he is leaving the music industry due of religious reasons, and he will not be performing in concerts anymore.

He also said that he will not appear in advertisements any more.

Qureshi said that he would rather only appear for work that interests him or falls within religious boundaries.

Sufi-Rock singer Natasha Baig gave her two-cents on Qureshi’s decision.

Baig said that she doesn’t appreciate any musician leaving their music career in the name of ‘awakening’ and declaring every other musician villains in the process.

The Ya Maula singer took to her Twitter and wrote, “I will never appreciate those musicians who leave behind their career in the name of awakening.”

Baig further added, “Your act might be something which Islam never appreciates, but music is divine, and it has nothing to do with any sinful act unless you are unable to control your Nafs and Nafs can become a problem in any profession.”

The singer believes that music is not a sinful act, but divine, and one should control their Nafs – oneself’s desires – as it can become a problem in any profession.

Her opinion, however, didn’t sit well with some of the social media user who called her out for her poor research of Islamic views on music.

A user said that she needs to define what divine is for her as it is subjective, and that she needs to define the moral law or code with which she declares things sinful.

Another person said, “You’re wrong on so many levels. Music is Haram. Period.”