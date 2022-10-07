Rupee moving up a gear, beats US dollar by Rs1.94 for 10th consecutive day

Another day another gain, in an attempt to rove towards its ‘true value’ against the US dollar, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs1.94 on Friday during trading in the interbank market.

This means that the cost of a US dollar fell from Rs221.94 at the close on Thursday to Rs220 on Friday.

The value of the US dollar started losing pace against the rupee since September 23, 2022, after having reached a high of Rs239.71.

The value of the rupee has gained as much as Rs19.65 since Dar’s return to the country.

Open currency market

In the open market, the rupee had greater gains, as it gained Rs3 to improve from Rs224 to Rs221.