Accountability court cancels Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant

An accountability court in Islamabad has canceled the warrants issued for the arrest of Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing on Friday, Dar appeared before the court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court asked the NAB prosecutor if they ever issued warrants for Dar’s arrest.

Nadir Abbas, the investigation officer, said that the bureau had issued warrants but they were suspended.

Dar’s legal counsel Qazi Misbah requested the court to permanently cancel his client’s arrest warrants. He also pleaded with the court to strike down the order to confiscate the finance minister’s property.

Dar is now here before the court, the warrants were issued to make sure his appearance, Misbah maintained.

On this, the judge asked the NAB prosecutor what’s bureau’s opinion on this. The NAB prosecutor also supported the request to cancel the warrants.

Since Dar is now here, the trial will proceed, with the prosecutor.

Judge Bashir said that a supplementary reference was filed and now the court has to indict Dar as per the new reference.

Dar’s counsel said they want to argue against the supplementary reference. Misbah said his client has to go abroad to attend a conference.

Dar applied for a permanent exemption from appearing in person. He also filed an application against the confiscation of property.

The court accepted Dar’s request for cancellation of arrest warrants and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

It also issued notices to the NAB on Dar’s other two appeals.

The hearing was adjourned till October 12.