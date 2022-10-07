Tri-series: Bangladesh opt to field against Pakistan

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-nation series being played in Christchurch Friday.

The Men in Green are coming from back-to-back defeats against England on their home turf resulting in a 4-3 series defeat, while Bangladesh enjoyed success against the United Arab Emirates.

For today’s game, Bangladesh are without their captain, Shakib-al-Hasan, who has some travel issues, while Pakistan have once again given the opportunity to Haider Ali in the struggling middle-order.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (C), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed