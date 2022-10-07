Lahori welcome in London: After 4 years, Maryam reunited with family

After a four-year gap, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was reunited with her paternal family in London.

Upon her arrival at the London residence of her brother, Avenfield Apartments , Maryam was warmly embraced by her brother Hussain Nawaz as a large crowd of supporters gathered to welcome her.

She then stood on the steps at the entrance of the apartment block and waved to the supporters, mouthing the words thank you before disappearing inside.

She then went on to meet with her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam traveled to London via Qatar on Tuesday after receiving her passport.

A court in Lahore released her passport, which had been confiscated in a corruption case. But after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) expressed no objection to retaining her passport, it was returned.

Lahori welcome

A large number of supporters gathered outside Hussain Nawaz’s house to welcome Maryam Nawaz.

Some supporters even brought traditional drums with bhangra beats to give her a full-throated ‘Lahori’ welcome in London.

The police removed two to three PTI supporters who had gathered.