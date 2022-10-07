Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Sabeen Mahmud killer Saad Aziz gets reprieve in another case

Court says police failed to present compelling evidence against suspect
Irfan Ul Haque Oct 07, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A man implicated in the murder of cafe manager Sabeen Mahmud and the deadly bus attack in Karachi’s Safoora got a reprieve in another case on Thursday.

The ruling came after an appeal was filed by Aziz’s legal counsel before the Sindh High Court.

Aziz had challenged his conviction in the murder of police officer Waqar Hashmi. An anti-terror court had in 2014 sentenced Aziz to spend life in prison and fined him Rs50,000 for committing murder.

READ: Who is the baby-faced murderer Saad Aziz?

While hearing the appeal, the court observed that the police had failed to provide compelling evidence to prove Aziz was involved in the murder.

The court approved Aziz’s appeal and directed that unless he remains sentenced in any other case, he should be released from prison.

sabeen mahmud

Saad Aziz

Safoora Attack

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div