Sabeen Mahmud killer Saad Aziz gets reprieve in another case

A man implicated in the murder of cafe manager Sabeen Mahmud and the deadly bus attack in Karachi’s Safoora got a reprieve in another case on Thursday.

The ruling came after an appeal was filed by Aziz’s legal counsel before the Sindh High Court.

Aziz had challenged his conviction in the murder of police officer Waqar Hashmi. An anti-terror court had in 2014 sentenced Aziz to spend life in prison and fined him Rs50,000 for committing murder.

While hearing the appeal, the court observed that the police had failed to provide compelling evidence to prove Aziz was involved in the murder.

The court approved Aziz’s appeal and directed that unless he remains sentenced in any other case, he should be released from prison.