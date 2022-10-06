Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar police charges at protesting teachers with batons, tear gas

Teachers were demanding an increase in pay scale stop to pension fund deductions
Sajjad Haider Oct 06, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Police in Peshawar on Thursday resorted to using batons and tear gas as they attempted to disperse school teachers who were staging a protest, demanding an increase in their pay scales and an end to pension fund deductions from their salaries.

The primary school teachers staged their protest outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar on Thursday, a day after International Teachers Day.

They demanded that their basic pay scale grade should be raised to 15. They also demanded that charges for the pension fund should not be deducted from their salary.

Large contingents of police had gathered to stop the teachers.

As the teachers advanced towards the assembly building, the police charged at them with batons bared. Tear gas was also fired towards teachers to disperse them.

They also used water canons to push the teachers back.

In retaliation, some teachers resorted to pelting the police with stones.

SAMAA TV’s television van was caught in the crossfire between the police and the teachers. The shells and stones damaged the van’s windows and windscreen while an engineer was caught in the crossfire and injured.

teachers

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div