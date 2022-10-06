Imran Khan starts count down for ‘final call’ for freedom march

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced that the countdown towards party chief Imran Khan announcing the final call for its ‘true independence’ march would begin soon.

In a post on the party’s official social media accounts, the party posted an image of former prime minister Imran Khan with the words “Final Call”.

It was accompanied by the caption, “count down begin soon”.

It added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would announce the final call.

Imran has been teasing the idea of announcing a date for another long march on the federal capital against the incumbent government.

All of September, he kept assuring supporters that he would give the call before the end of the month. However, he never kept that promise.

Clutching his cards close to his chest, in recent days, he took oath from his party workers and supporters in Lahore and Peshawar, swearing their commitment to the party’s march, come what may.

Insiders suggest that the former premier has decided to announce the date for the march after the Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations this weekend.

The government has started to fortify the federal capital with shipping containers as it prepares to thwart Imran’s march forcefully.