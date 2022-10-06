Gunman slaughters children among 37 at Thai nursery

A former police officer barged into a child care center in Thailand and launched a murderous shooting spree that left at least 37 people dead, mostly children, before fleeing.

Police said that 34-year-old former police officer Panya Kamrap, attacked the daycare center where 22 children and adults fell victim to his gun and knife attack, leaving the floor of multiple rooms in the nursery dripping in blood.

As he fled the scene, he continued firing at passersby and left a trail of over a dozen bodies.

Police said he later went home, where he killed his wife and child before ending his life.

This is the deadliest mass killing in the kingdom’s history.

Police said that the cop had been from the force earlier this year because of drug-related offenses.