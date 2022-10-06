After floods: Moody’s downgrades Pakistan’s credit rating to CAA-1, affirms negative outlook

The latest rating downgrade came as Pakistan struggles to recover from historic floods, which have all but wiped out produce from an entire agricultural season and threaten to derail the upcoming sowing season.

The credit agency, which is part of a troika of global credit rating agencies that all but determine the international credit standing of a country, said that the primary driver of the latest downgrade was the increased government liquidity, external vulnerability risks and higher debt sustainability risks in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

“The floods have exacerbated Pakistan’s liquidity and external credit weaknesses and vastly increase social spending needs, while government revenue is severely hit,” the ratings agency said.

It added that debt affordability will remain extremely weak for Pakistan in the foreseeable future.

“The CAA-1 rating reflects Moody’s view that Pakistan will remain highly reliant on financing from multilateral partners and other official sector creditors to meet its debt payments, in the absence of access to market financing at affordable costs.”

Despite the ratings downgrade, Moody’s expected Pakistan’s IMF program to remain in place for financing in the near term.

It also revised downward Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 0-1%

Moody’s also kept its economic outlook for Pakistan unchanged on negative as it noted that there was a “worsening near- and medium-term economic outlook.”

Govt contests ratings

The federal government on Thursday strongly objected to the rating downgrade by Moody’s, contending that it took place unilaterally without prior consultations with Pakistani officials.

In a statement issued by the federal finance ministry on Thursday, it said that after Moody’s informed Pakistan of the rating action, the ministry said it held two meetings with the Moody’s team over the past 24 hours, sharing data and information to show a picture contradicting Moody’s rating action.

The ministry argued how policies in the past few months have helped in fiscal consolidation while it had sufficient financing agreements for adequate liquidity to meet external liabilities.

The finance ministry further said that the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program meant that the country was in a position to maintain fiscal discipline, debt sustainability and the ability to honor all domestic and external liabilities.

Moreover, it said rehabilitation and reconstruction activities would be spread over several years on the expenditure front.

On the revenue front, the ministry said that Pakistan had received a global pledge of $816 million in Geneva earlier this week. In comparison, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank have pledged $2.5 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. At the same time, further funding is expected from friendly countries in a donor conference later this year.

“We expect the external sector to improve further in line with the increase in liquidity,” the statement said.

It added that there is no proposal to restructure Pakistan’s debt at the moment.

“Ministry of Finance strongly feels that the downgrading of Pakistan’s rating is not truly reflective of Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions,” it concluded.