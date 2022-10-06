With losses mounting to $40b, floods to drag over 9m into poverty: World Bank

The World Bank on Thursday suggested that the catastrophic floods in Pakistan have caused damages of between $10 billion to $40 billion, which will drastically peg back growth to 2%.

This was contained in the global lender’s latest publication on Pakistan, “Development Update: Inflation and the poor”.

The report stated that the devastating floods, which continue to see large swathes of Sindh and Balochistan underwater, putting the next sowing season at risk, will lead to higher damage estimates than previously thought.

It said that around 9.4 million acres of Pakistan’s agricultural land remain under water and that the floods have already wiped out most of the standing crops of cotton, rice and dates.

Moreover, over 1.1 million livestock heads have perished in the floods.

On the damages to infrastructure, World Bank said that some 2 million houses have been washed away along with some 13,000 kilometers of road, 440 bridges and 1,460 health centers and some 24,000 schools, while several dams have been damaged.

It said that the country’s economy had suffered an estimated loss of between $10 billion to $40 billion. This will, in turn, cause inflation, a cost of living crisis and even poverty could increase by 4%.

The report said that the damage to the economy will directly translate into slower growth and revised previous estimates to 2% leading to lower productivity in agriculture, industry and services.

However, in the next fiscal year, it is expected to recover up to 3.2%.

Slower growth and damage to infrastructure and agriculture means that the food and energy sectors will see the bulk of inflation, with overall inflation in the country set to rise to 23% in the ongoing fiscal year.

Moreover, it is expected that the government will face a situation where it will have higher expenditures and lower tax collection.

The report added that the fiscal deficit, which had widened to 7.9% of GDP in the outgoing fiscal year due to heavy energy subsidies, could see an overall reduction to 6.9% in the ongoing fiscal year to 6.2%.

Similarly, the current account deficit is expected to remain at 4.3% of the GDP in the ongoing fiscal year and fall to 3.3% in the next fiscal.

The primary deficit will remain at 3% this year, and next year it will fall to 2.1%.

However, it predicted that public debt would increase marginally from 71.7% of the GDP this year to 71.9% next fiscal year.

Flood assistance

The global lender noted that it was trying to arrange additional and immediate assistance for Pakistan.

The World Bank said that it would give Pakistan $2 billion in flood assistance, of which it was trying to provide $1 billion immediately.

Poverty ticking time bomb

Between six and nine million Pakistanis are set to be dragged into poverty as a result of cataclysmic monsoon flooding linked to climate change, the World Bank said on Thursday.

Pakistan has been lashed by unprecedented monsoon rains this year which killed 1,700, devastated two million homes, and put a third of the nation underwater.

Some eight million people remain displaced, living in ramshackle tent cities and scattered camps near the stagnant lakes which swallowed their belongings and livelihoods.

A World Bank report said Pakistan’s poverty rate is expected to rise between 2.5 and 4 percentage points as a direct consequence of the floods.

Loss of jobs, livestock, harvests, houses, and the closure of schools – as well as spread of disease and rising food costs – threaten to put between 5.8 and 9 million in poverty, it said. This is more than the population of countries like Israel.

“Reversing these negative socio-economic effects is likely to take considerable time,” it added.

In the nation of 220 million, some 20% are already living below the poverty line, according to Asian Development Bank data.

Before the deluges began Pakistan’s coffers were already in dire shape, with a cost-of-living crisis, a nose-diving rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

The World Bank said inflation in the country is set to stand at 23% for the financial year 2023.

Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gasses, but places highly in rankings of nations vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.

Credible research says severe weather events are becoming more frequent and more severe as a result of man-made emissions.

Islamabad has called for richer and more industrialized nations with larger carbon footprints to contribute to the aid effort as a form of climate justice.

“We have no space to give our economy a stimulus package, which would create jobs, and provide people with the sustainable incomes they need,” said climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Tuesday.

“We are still in a long, relentless struggle to save lives.”