President Alvi meets Pakistan Street Child Football World Cup team

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi met the team which will represent the country at the upcoming Street Child Football World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking on this occasion, Alvi appreciated the initiative of Muslim Hands, a charity organisation, for helping unprivileged children by involving them in healthy and constructive activities.

He added that such steps must also be taken for the promotion of other games like hockey and kabaddi.

The President also stated the government was taking many steps to engage underprivileged children in healthy activities. However, it also required support of the private sector, NGO’s and civil society.

He emphasised the need for creating enabling environment for unprivileged children by providing them with education, training and necessary skill so that they could realize their full potential.

The President also advised that Pakistan Sports Board should engage street children in sports to build their character and confidence and provide them training to become world class players.

He said that Pakistan was a sport-loving nation and football was equally popular in every nook and corner of the country.

Earlier, while briefing the President, Raja Arsalan Nusrat, Director Muslims Hands, UK Chapter, said that over 1000 children in more than 15 communities across Pakistan were engaged in the sports activities under “Child’s Right to Play” slogan.

The President also handed over National Flag to the team captain.

The Street Child World Cup, which will take place from October 7-15, will bring street-connected young people from across the world together to take part in a football tournament.

This will be the fourth Street Child football World Cup, with the first three editions taking place in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).

Pakistan have a good track record at the tournament with impressive performance in the previous two events. Uzbekistan beat Pakistan in the final of the Street Child Football World Cup during the tournament’s last edition in 2018. Also, Pakistan finished in third place during the 2014 event.