PM Shehbaz drops hint about Ramiz’s future as PCB Chairman

The speculations about change in PCB are rife ever since Imran Khan was dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister
Samaa Web Desk Oct 06, 2022
<p>Photo: PID/PCB</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has opened about the future of Ramiz Raja as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

While speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, Sharif said that any decision about changing the PCB chairman will be taken after thorough discussion with the relevant stakeholders.

“When we took charge, Ramiz Raja had only worked as chairman for a few months. This is precisely the reason why we wanted to give him full opportunity to prove himself,” said Sharif.

“Six months is not a long time. Any decision about change in PCB will be taken after mutual discussion,” he added.

The speculations about change in PCB are rife ever since Imran Khan was dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister, after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly in April earlier this year.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.

