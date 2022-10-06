March to 200: Rupee gains Rs2 against US dollar

With the federal finance minister proclaiming that the true value of the rupee stood under Rs200 the other day, the advance of the rupee’s value gathered steam on Thursday as it appreciated to Rs221.94.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the rupee gained another Rs2 during intraday trading in the interbank, appreciating by 0.90%.

Having closed at Rs223.94 on Wednesday, the rupee appreciated to Rs221.94 by the close on Thursday afternoon.

Since the return of Senator Ishaq Dar to the country, the rupee has gained around Rs17.71.

Open market

In the open market, the rupee had greater gains, as it gained Rs3 to improve from Rs224 to Rs221.