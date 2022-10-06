To address polarization, President Dr Arif Alvi calls for going for elections

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday addressed a special joint session of the parliament.

The session was jointly chaired by the speakers of the lower and upper houses of Parliament including National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

He raised issues of floods in the country and the national efforts made to meet the massive challenge.

Members of Dr Alvi’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), boycotted the session.

There were some protests as well.

Several foreign dignitaries were also in attendance during the joint session.

Giving an example of the Netherlands, a country which is 19 times smaller than Pakistan but has far greater GDP than Pakistan, he said that it was important to look towards such countries and aim to adapt their technology to greatly enhance productivity to resolve supply issues.

Pointing to the future of a skill-based workforce for our growing youth population, he said it was important to focus on educating them but also imparting skills to make them productive.

He noted that for a long time, Pakistan has been plagued with a brain drain with people who seek an education also seeking to leave the country. He said that this must be addressed.

He also called for continuing policies formed by governments even after the governments changed. He argued that this was necessary to ensure the country remains attractive to investors, especially foreign investors.

Cyber power

Focusing on the adoption of information technology, President Alvi pointed to how countries smaller than us, in size, population or even GDP were far ahead of us.

With an increasingly connected world, he said that the issue of cyber security was a growing field of worry which requires our urgent attention.

He also made mention of the recent leaked audios from some of the highest offices in the country as a means to point to the severity of the indigenous expertise in this field.

Media freedom

Dr Alvi termed freedom of the press critical for a flourishing demoocracy.

Noting that he had raised this matter with the prime minister in a letter last month, he lamented that in Pakistan media establishments were being pressured while their workers were targeted.

He added that today is the time of social media. Highlighting the educative and informative aspects of social media could contribute positively to society, he said that it was not helpful to target social media activists.

“You can’t pick up social media activists and scare them into toeing a particular line,” he said.

Elections and EVMs

During his speech, President Alvi expressed concern over growing polarization in the country.

He said that the best way to resolve it is to go to the public.

Pointing to how it had been adopted successfully by Pakistan’s eastern neighbors India, Alvi said why can’t we also adopt electronic voting machines.

He also called for granting overseas Pakistanis the right to vote.

“I can only make a suggestion, but it is up to all of you if you wish to implement it,” he said.