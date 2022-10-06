PM Shehbaz wants ‘climate justice’ from rich polluting countries

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan would be seeking climate justice from the rich polluting countries and the country should not be forced to beg for rehabilitation of flood affectees.

In an interview to British newspaper The Guardian, PM Shahbaz expressed the need of help by the international community

Pakistan that has recently been hit by flood has experienced destruction over one third of its area

Statistics reveal that the official death toll from the floods is 1,600. More than nine million people have been displaced and over two million homes have been destroyed, and millions of families have been forced to live in tents and shelter homes.

PM Shehbaz said that they are neither blaming nor casting allegations on anyone. Pakistan, however, would be talking to everybody including China and the Paris Club about the possibility of foreign debt moratorium.

“What we are asking for is fiscal space but not through the burden of more debt,” says Shehbaz.

However, Ishaq Dar the newly appointed finance minister in a separate interview said that he is reluctant to turn to the Paris Club, a collective of nations including the US, UK, Australia and France that help countries struggling with debt.

Pakistan’s plight has captured the attention of the international community, with the UN general secretary, António Guterres who called the recent floods in Pakistan “climate carnage” as he had never seen destruction at such level before.

Last month, President Biden used his speech at the UN general assembly in New York to urge countries to help Pakistan, and the leaders of the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, China and many more have given millions in donations and pledged further support.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the efforts of the international community. He, however, said that it’s not enough and they must come forward with some better and bigger plans to rescue and rehabilitate the Pakistanis to help them stand back on their foot.

PM Shehbaz pointed out the unfulfilled promise made by rich nations to provide $100b a year in a climate fund for less developed nations on the forefront of the climate emergency.

“But where is that money?” asks PM Sharif. “It’s high time that we question and remind these countries to fulfil their commitments and pledges they have made”, he added.